Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests

The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - The five former Transnet executives accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering have been granted R425,000 bail.

They made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The accused include former Transnet Group CEO Siyabonga Gama who was granted R50,000 bail.

This while Regiments shareholder Eric Wood was released on R250,000 bail.