Fisheries Minister Creecy shocked by murder of ECBFA chair Xola Ngcangca

Xola Ngcangca was shot and killed outside his home in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy has expressed shock following the murder of Eastern Cape Black Fishers' Association chair, Xola Ngcangca.

Barbara Creecy said Xola Ngcangca worked towards improving the lives of small-scale fishers.

She said that he was committed to the transformation of the fishing sector and fought for the protection of the rights of fishers.

Creecy added that his contribution would be sorely missed.

The Herald Newspaper is reporting that the deceased had strong ties to the African National Congress (ANC) and his death comes days after a failed hit on a party official.