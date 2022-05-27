Father of 3 children who died after consuming energy drinks attempts suicide

The siblings aged six, 13 and 16 from Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools in Heidelburg died after drinking the energy drinks all five of them were given by their father while preparing for school.

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that the father of the three boys who died after consuming energy drinks overdosed on medication and stabbed himself on hearing the news of the deaths.

The siblings aged six, 13 and 16 from Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools in Heidelburg died after drinking the energy drinks all five of them were given by their father while preparing for school.

ALSO READ:

- Lesufi: 3 pupils who died after drinking energy drink poisoned by father

Two of the boys passed away at school and the other while on the way to hospital.