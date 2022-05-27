Father of 3 children who died after consuming energy drinks attempts suicide
The siblings aged six, 13 and 16 from Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools in Heidelburg died after drinking the energy drinks all five of them were given by their father while preparing for school.
JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that the father of the three boys who died after consuming energy drinks overdosed on medication and stabbed himself on hearing the news of the deaths.
The siblings aged six, 13 and 16 from Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools in Heidelburg died after drinking the energy drinks all five of them were given by their father while preparing for school.
ALSO READ:
- Lesufi: 3 pupils who died after drinking energy drink poisoned by father
- Lesufi visits schools of pupils who died after having energy drinks from father
- Three brothers dead, fourth critical after energy drink given to them by father
Two of the boys passed away at school and the other while on the way to hospital.
[IN PICTURES] Lehlogonolo Khoabane (16) , Katleho Khoabane (13) & Tebogo Ngcongwane (6) succumbed to the stomach aches after drinking the energy drinks given by their father. BM pic.twitter.com/xw9mCvvX74EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022
The fourth child is currently in a critical condition.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has visited the schools and family.
He said this was intentional: “We also picked up this was intentional, the way it happened.”
[WATCH] Family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane reveals the father mixed a specific drug with the energy drinks & made four of the five boys drink & also made his dog drink the same concoction. He says he waited for their mother to leave for work before he made the boys drink. BM pic.twitter.com/3L3X7V8hd9EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022