Father of 3 children who died after consuming energy drinks attempts suicide

The siblings aged six, 13 and 16 from Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools in Heidelburg died after drinking the energy drinks all five of them were given by their father while preparing for school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his delegation visited the Ratanda Primary and Khanya Secondary schools in Heidelberg on 27 May 2022.
JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that the father of the three boys who died after consuming energy drinks overdosed on medication and stabbed himself on hearing the news of the deaths.

- Lesufi: 3 pupils who died after drinking energy drink poisoned by father

Two of the boys passed away at school and the other while on the way to hospital.

The fourth child is currently in a critical condition.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has visited the schools and family.

He said this was intentional: “We also picked up this was intentional, the way it happened.”

