Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest

The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.

Former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama (third from left), and his co-accused appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 27 May 2022 following their arrest on the same day. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama, is appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Gama is appearing with four others, including Transnet’s former acting group CFO, Gerry Peter and ex-group treasurer, Phetolo Ramosebudi.

