Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest
The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama, is appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
Gama is appearing with four others, including Transnet’s former acting group CFO, Gerry Peter and ex-group treasurer, Phetolo Ramosebudi.
BREAKING: Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama among five suspects appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the PFMA. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/2R1MraQ5OdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022
There is a sixth accused on the matter, one Kuben Moodley, who was arrested last year. NDEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022