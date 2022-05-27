Go

Ex-Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests

The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.

Former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama (centre), and his co-accused appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 27 May 2022 following their arrest on the same day. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The five former Transnet executives accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering have been granted R425,000 bail.

They made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate.

The accused include former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama, who was granted R50,000 bail.

The accused are expected back in court on 13 June.

Timeline

