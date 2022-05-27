DA calls on SIU to investigate criminality in Umsunduzi Municipality

The party embarked on a march to the Cooperative Governance Department offices in Pietermaritzburg, complaining about the lack of service delivery for communities in Umsunduzi.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into unresolved forensic investigations and wrongdoing within the Umsunduzi Municipality.

The party recommended that treasury be tasked with handling the municipality’s finances.

The municipality is under administration, facing serious financial difficulties such as unfunded budgets, budgets deficits, persistent power cuts and service delivery failures.

Reading the memorandum of demands, party federal leader John Steenhuisen said the unresolved probes must referred to the SIU.

“We call upon the SIU to investigate the years of unresolved criminality in Umsunduzi.”