D-Day for Sars, Treasury to respond to Nehawu's strike demands

The union had given the two companies 72 hours to respond to their demands on Wednesday when they embarked on their full-blown strike.

JOHANNESBURG – Friday marks the deadline for the South African Revenue Services (Sars) and Treasury to respond to workers union Nehawu’s 12% wage increase demand.

Sars has so far offered a 1.3% salary hike indicating it is the best it can offer.

Nehwau is adamant that the revenue service can afford to meet their demands.

The union’s Lwazi Nkolonzi said: "Our members are striking for the demands they've placed before Sars which amongst others include a salary adjustment of 12%, equal medical aid and housing allowance and a token of appreciation of R2,000 amongst these many demands we've placed before Sars."