CT woman arrested for defrauding COVID-19 Ters scheme

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said that it was alleged that the accused claimed UIF COVID-19 TERS funds for one of her employees but that person didn't fully benefit from the claim.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks detectives have arrested a Cape Town woman for allegedly defrauding the COVID-19 Temporary Employer and Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).

Debbie Braun appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday after handing herself over to authorities.

The woman was released on a warning with strict conditions and the matter was postponed to 21 June for a legal representative to be appointed.

"The woman successfully claimed for five months from the Department of Labour. The three months were paid over to an employee and the remaining two months were paid and used for her personal gain. The accused defrauded the Department of Labour of over R72,000," Hani said.