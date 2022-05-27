Charges laid against father accused of poisoning his children, killing 3
Three siblings and two other brothers who survived were preparing for school on Thursday morning when their father gave them the drinks.
JOHANNESBURG - As speculation mounts around a father's alleged motive for poisoning his children in Heidelberg, the family says he hasn't been going to work for the past three days leading to suspicions that he may have lost his job.
Three siblings and two other brothers who survived were preparing for school on Thursday morning when their
father gave them the drinks.
ALSO READ:
- Father of 3 children who died after consuming energy drinks attempts suicide
Lesufi visits schools of pupils who died after having energy drinks from father
Three brothers dead, fourth critical after energy drink given to them by father
They later complained of stomach cramps and three of them died shortly afterwards while a fourth was taken to hospital in a critical condition..
The children were at the Ratanda Primary and Kganya Lesedi Secondary schools.
Family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane said the father took his wife’s picture and after stabbing himself, placed it on his chest.
He said there were many questions as they tried to figure out why the father allegedly poisoned the boys and attempted suicide.
Khoabane said the father also apologised for his actions but said the law must take its course.
[WATCH] Family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane reveals the father mixed a specific drug with the energy drinks & made four of the five boys drink & also made his dog drink the same concoction. He says he waited for their mother to leave for work before he made the boys drink. BM pic.twitter.com/3L3X7V8hd9EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022
CHARGES
Police have now opened a case of murder and attempted murder against the father.
The police's Brenda Muridili said: “Preliminary investigations led the police to the siblings’ home where upon arrival they found they boys’ father unconscious on the ground. He was taken to hospital under police guard as it was alleged that he might be involved in the alleged poisoning of the children.”
[WATCH] Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi High in Heidelburg this morning following the death of 3 brothers (6;13&16) yesterday after they drank energy drinks given by their father. @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/LXW64rzeyXEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022
‘INTENTIONALLY POISONED’
While visiting the family on Friday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department will be providing assistance, including funeral arrangements to the family of Lehlohogonolo, Katleho, Tebogo Ngcongwane.
Lesufi said its seems that the children were intentionally poisoned.
The family has confirmed that the father made the boys drink the liquid, which contained a poison.
Additional reporting by Gladys Mutele.