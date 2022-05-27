Charges laid against father accused of poisoning his children, killing 3

Three siblings and two other brothers who survived were preparing for school on Thursday morning when their father gave them the drinks.

JOHANNESBURG - As speculation mounts around a father's alleged motive for poisoning his children in Heidelberg, the family says he hasn't been going to work for the past three days leading to suspicions that he may have lost his job.

Three siblings and two other brothers who survived were preparing for school on Thursday morning when their

father gave them the drinks.

ALSO READ:

- Father of 3 children who died after consuming energy drinks attempts suicide

Lesufi visits schools of pupils who died after having energy drinks from father

Three brothers dead, fourth critical after energy drink given to them by father

They later complained of stomach cramps and three of them died shortly afterwards while a fourth was taken to hospital in a critical condition..

The children were at the Ratanda Primary and Kganya Lesedi Secondary schools.

Family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane said the father took his wife’s picture and after stabbing himself, placed it on his chest.

He said there were many questions as they tried to figure out why the father allegedly poisoned the boys and attempted suicide.

Khoabane said the father also apologised for his actions but said the law must take its course.