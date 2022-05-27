Cele urges SAPS to move faster in Namhla Mtwa’s murder investigation

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the late social worker's home in Mthatha on Thursday with National Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that police must move faster in the Namhla Mtwa murder investigation to prevent further crimes by the perpetrator.



Cele visited the late social worker's home in Mthatha on Thursday with National Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

The 35-year-old was shot dead outside her home last month in a suspected gender-based attack.

Community members believe her boyfriend commissioned her killing but that has not been confirmed by officials.

Cele said there could be more than one suspect behind Mtwa's murder and at this stage, nobody had been identified.

Cele has responded to Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's threats that Mtwa's boyfriend should hand himself over to police in three days or his home and businesses would be set alight.

"The king might have been trying to find some comfortable place for himself with the statements he made. Maybe he's trying to find a comfortable place in the environment of Lamola? I'm not going to join him there but those statements will have to be looked at," Cele said.

Cele insists that the rule of law remains in South Africa and that can be seen in the overpopulation of the country's prisons.