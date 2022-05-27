ANC is collapsing SOEs for privatisation, says Cosatu

Secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali said there is an urgent need to close the gap between South Africans and the ANC because many citizens are losing confidence in the governing party’s capacity to drive transformation.

DURBAN -Trade union federation Cosatu has accused its alliance partner the ANC of collapsing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) so that they can be privatised.

The federation says it plans to discuss this with the governing party soon because this is now alienating workers from it.

Cosatu leaders addressed the media in their Johannesburg head offices on Thursday following their central executive committee meeting earlier in the week.

Secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali says there is an urgent need to close the gap between South Africans and the ANC because many citizens are losing confidence in the governing party’s capacity to drive transformation.

"The reality is that the southern African state has been taken over by private interests and the statement that government does not create jobs by president Ramaphosa demonstrates this fact.

Ntshalintshali says Cosatu believes that the ANC government is attempting to privatise most SOEs through tactics such as unbundling and cutting off funding to facilitate their collapse.

"The Post Office, Eskom, Denel, SAA, Transnet are some of the SOEs that are being dismantled and collapsed so as to prepare them for their privatisation.

Cosatu has described the government’s partnerships with the private sector at SOEs as camouflaged privatisation and the the federation will not stand for it