Advocate Malesela Teffo expected back in court for trespassing, assault charges

His appearance follows a Hollywood-style arrest in the Pretoria High Court where he was representing four accused in the murder trial of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Advocate Malesela Teffo will return to the dock in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday morning on charges of trespassing and common assault.

His appearance follows a Hollywood-style arrest in the Pretoria High Court where he was representing four accused in the murder trial of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Teffo had just completed a full day of trial when the men in blue made their way into the Pretoria High Court to arrest him.

That arrest raised eyebrows and drew widespread criticism and condemnation from the office of the Chief Justice.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) insists he still has a case to answer to and there may be more than one matter as prosecutors have consolidated what they say are several pending cases against the advocate.

Teffo insists the magistrate presiding over this matter is biased and racist.

His matter is expected to be transferred to the Johannesburg Regional Court for further prosecution.