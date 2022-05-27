Advocate Malesela Teffo asks magistrate in his case to recuse himself
Teffo, who is one of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - There’s been another delay in the case against controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo after he brought an application for the presiding magistrate in the matter to recuse himself.
Last month, he was arrested dramatically inside the Pretoria High Court for being in contempt of court.
He is facing a common assault charge and trespassing.
The matter has been postponed to 8 July for submissions.
#AdvTeffo is in the Hillbrow magistrates court this morning for his trespassing and common assault matter. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/3xICgfrSZ4EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2022
Teffo's legal representative Tshepo Thobane told the court that they have laid a complaint against Magistrate Bradshaw with the magistrates commission.
Thobane said because of the complaint, Bradshaw could not preside over Friday’s appearance.
But Bradshaw said he was not aware of a complaint and that was only aware of a recusal application from May last year, which he was ready to deal with.
Friday’s sitting was for that application to be heard but both the State's lawyer and the defence told the court they were new on this matter and needed time to prepare and get acquitted with the case details.