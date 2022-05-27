Advocate Malesela Teffo asks magistrate in his case to recuse himself

Teffo, who is one of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s been another delay in the case against controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo after he brought an application for the presiding magistrate in the matter to recuse himself.

Last month, he was arrested dramatically inside the Pretoria High Court for being in contempt of court.

He is facing a common assault charge and trespassing.

The matter has been postponed to 8 July for submissions.