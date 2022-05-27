5 ex-senior Transnet officials arrested for fraud, corruption

They were arrested by the Hawks and Investigating Directorate on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - Five former senior Transnet officials have been arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

They were arrested by the Hawks and Investigating Directorate on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station.



The NPA’s Sindisiwe Seboka said that the suspects would appear in court on Friday morning.

"The Investigating Directorate, working with the Hawks, has arrested five accused who will appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court today. The arrests took place around 7am this morning at the Brackendowns Police Station."