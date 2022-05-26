Zwelinzima Vavi re-elected as Saftu general secretary

Vavi and his supporters have been in a constant tussle with Saftu’s largest federation Numsa, which spent most of Wednesday fighting for the four suspended national office bearers to be allowed to stand for elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Zwelinzima Vavi has been re-elected general secretary of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

The results from the bruising battle for control of the labour federation following late-night elections were announced early on Thursday morning.

Vavi and his supporters have been in a constant tussle with Saftu’s largest union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which spent most of Wednesday fighting for the four suspended national office bearers to be allowed to stand for elections.

Two of them have been re-elected.

Songs calling for Vavi’s fall have fallen on deaf ears.

Motshwari Lecogo and Thabo Matsose have been elected as treasurer and first deputy president respectively.

A stalemate over these officials and two others lasted several hours, with Numsa’s Irvin Jim even threatening to pull his union out of the conference.

Saftu affiliates eventually allowed the two to participate.

Today is a day of declarations as the conference draws to an end.