Xolile George's appointment as Salga secretary draws resistance in Parly

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s efforts to finalise the appointment of South Africa Local Government Association (Salga) chief executive Xolile George to the institution’s top administrative post continues to face opposition headwinds.

George’s recommendation for the position of secretary to Parliament was to have come before both houses of Parliament for ratification on Wednesday.

But the motion was withdrawn after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula met with opposition party leaders on Thursday.

Opposition parties say they are waiting to be informed about the terms and conditions of George’s appointment, including the salary he will earn during his five-year contract, which is supposed to start on 1 June.

Mapisa-Nqakula decried the “toing and froing” over the appointment of George to the post that’s been vacant for years.

“We have a challenge we have not had a secretary to Parliament for the past five years.

She told the programming committee she felt “ambushed” when questions were raised about George’s contract at her meeting with opposition leaders this week. A follow-up meeting is set down for Tuesday, with a meeting of party chief whips likely to come before that, in order to share detailed information about George’s terms of employment.

United democratic movement chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa told the meeting opposition parties could not” be blindsided” about George’s appointment and that not all parties had been represented on the panel, which recommended him for the post.

It’s likely a fresh motion to ratify George’s appointment will come before Parliament next Wednesday.