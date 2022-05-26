'We CAN fix Eskom. There are people who can do it and they're all South African'

Paula Luckhoff | On the final day of WEF2022, Bruce Whitfield talks to Brian Dames (CEO, African Rainbow Energy & Power) about our energy security.

As the 2022 World Economic Forum wound down in Davos, Switzerland, Bruce Whitfield caught up with Brian Dames to talk about the energy security of South Africa and the continent.

Dames is the CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power and former CEO of Eskom (2010 - 2014).

Dames agrees that the energy situation in South Africa equates to a state of emergency.

However, he is positive that Eskom can be "fixed".

The first thing we should do is make sure what we have, works. Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power

We have to [fix Eskom]... We have to bring the skills... There are people who have done it, who can do it, and they're all South African... I've given the lists... They're all over the world... Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power

Dames says that without expanding power grids in South Africa, or the whole of Southern Africa, we will not be able to get to a cleaner, greener future.

Nuclear power is not an option simply because we cannot afford it he says.

There are better, cheaper alternatives. I do think that hydrogen or for that matter... energy storage... does provide a solution. Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power

I also believe that if you can integrate more with Southern Africa and you unleash the gas and you unleash some of the hydrogen and build an integrated network in Southern Africa, you can to a great extent deal with the energy needs. Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power

Listen to the interview with Dames from Davos below:

