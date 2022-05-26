State to oppose bail bid of NC man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

Aldean Wilkinson was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stabbing the woman to death.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend intends to apply for bail.

Aldean Wilkinson appeared in court earlier this week where the matter was postponed to Tuesday to give the court time to obtain his bail information.

The attack reportedly took place in front of the deceased's son.

"The accused has informed the court that he will be applying for bail during his next court appearance on the 31st of May. The prosecution will oppose that bail application given the seriousness of the charges against the accused," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane.