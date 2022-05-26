Search continues for missing Kraaifontein teen, Manenberg mom

A Kraaifontein child and a Manenberg woman, who went missing on the same day, have not been found.

Thirteen-year-old Maria Pop was seen on Monday.

The police's Wesley Twigg said: "The Kraaifontein family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 13-year-old Maria Pop from Wallacedene. She was last seen on Monday morning when she left her residence. She was spotted in Cape Town at 5pm on Monday afternoon but she never arrived home."

Meanwhile, the family of 32-year-old Shireen Essop from Manenberg has pleaded for her safe return.

Essop was last seen driving home from work.

Essop's family has indicated that they won't be commenting on the matter any further.