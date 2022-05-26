Sars warns taxpayers to avoid branches amid strike by its workers

This follows threats by Nehawu and the Public Servants Association to shut down branches.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) is warning taxpayers to avoid visiting their branches amid the strike by their workers.

Consumers are advised to rather use the Sars website.

This follows threats by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) to shut down branches.

The unions, representing Sars employees, led a protest to Treasury on Wednesday in their bid for a 12% salary increase.

Sars said that it had limited resources available when it came to increases.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said in a statement that although it was the right of the employees to strike, the revenue service would have to take necessary steps to balance, if necessary.

He issued a reminder to staff that the “no work, no pay” rule would still apply.

As it stands, Sars said it could not exceed their 1.3% wage increase offer, yet the unions argued that the revenue service had enough funds to meet their 12% demand.