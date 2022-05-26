SARS boss Kieswetter says he empathises with financially struggling employees

The revenue service said it simply does not have the resources to meet union demands of CPI plus 7% increase.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he empathises with employees faced with financial challenges.

But the tax collection agency believes its pay hike offer to staff is the best under the country's prevailing socioeconomic challenges.

Some Sars workers are on strike over a salary increase dispute.

The industrial action is on its second day.

But Kieswetter says the work of Sars has to continue adding he will take whatever steps necessary to balance the impact of the strike with the organisation's responsibility.

He said disruptions caused by the strike are minimal.

There have been no issues at customs operations at ports of entry.

But the service has suggested taxpayers rather steer clear of its offices for the duration of the industrial action.

Sars said it's explained to employees that the principle of “no work, no pay” applies.