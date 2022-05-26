Salaries increased as Numsa, Arcelor Mittal resolve wage dispute

The employer initially offered no salary increase while Numsa demanded a 10% wage increment for workers.

JOHANNESBURG - A wage dispute has been resolved at Arcelor Mittal after the steel manufacturing company reached an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) – increasing workers’ salaries by 6.5%.

The settlement follows a strike that lasted almost three weeks.

The employer initially offered no salary increase while Numsa demanded a 10% wage increment for workers.

"The increase means that allowances will also increase by 6.5% and this includes acting allowance, housing allowance etc workers will also receive ex gracia once-off cash payment of R5 000," said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Hlubi-Majola said the salary increase will be backdated to 1 April and will be payable on the normal payday for the month of June 2022.