Saftu warns that SA on a fast march to becoming a failed state

Acting president of the federation Nomvume Ralarala told delegates at the organisation's elective conference that the state was dysfunctional.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu has warned that South Africa is on a fast march to becoming a failed state.

"Today, you hear a minister announcing a R22 million flag and the next day you hear the president joking about the matter as if he was not part of the cabinet that approved the project. Tomorrow, you hear two ministers contradicting each other on the price of energy," Ralarala said.

The federation's congress has now been wrapped up, with general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi voted back to the post.