Saftu elective conference: Delegates discuss unity, becoming self-sufficient

Re-elected general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, managed to beat attempts by the union's largest affiliate, Numsa, to have him pushed out of power.

JOHANNESBURG - As trade union federation Saftu begins to wrap up its four-day conference, delegates have now split to discuss various issues, including Solidarity and Saftu's own paralysis and struggles towards becoming self-sufficient.

The election outcomes were announced earlier on Thursday following several delays and an impasse over four suspended national office bearers of which two have been re-elected alongside Vavi.

Vavi said delegates must spend the next hour or so looking favourably and endorse its hopes to unite with other unions to further the workers' struggles in the country.

“…And reaching out to other union federations. That external also speaks to the need of unity in action of workers,” he said.

The federation's newly elected office bearers will hold a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

