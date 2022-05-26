SA has passed peak of current COVID-19 resurgence - medical scientists

Experts said that the highest number of coronavirus cases had been detected in the age group over 80-years-old, followed by those in the 40 to 59-year-old cohort.

CAPE TOWN - Medical scientists say South Africa has just passed the peak of the current COVID-19 resurgence.

In most provinces, there has, however, been a reduction in new COVID-19 cases being recorded week on week.

Head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, Professor Cheryl Cohen: "In all the provinces we're seeing a reduction of cases except for Northern Cape province - the cases are still going up but I think it was just lagging behind so for example, Gauteng, which was the first affected in this resurgence, is going on for longer than others, so the other provinces started a bit later but essentially most provinces are now seeing a reduction in cases."