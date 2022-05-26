Public warned about increased shark activity along southern Cape, EC coastline

The NSRI says in recent weeks that shark activity has been noticed from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay and from Storms River, Tsitsikamma and Jeffreys Bay.

CAPE TOWN - An appeal has been made to beachgoers to be vigilant along the Southern Cape and Eastern Cape coastline as there has been an increase in inshore shark activity.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says in recent weeks that shark activity has been noticed from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay and from Storms River, Tsitsikamma and Jeffreys Bay.

On Wednesday, a shark was spotted in the breaking surf line at secrets beach in Jeffreys Bay.

Surfers cleared the water without any incident.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said: "In cooperation with local municipalities, we are appealing to the public to exercise caution along these stretches of coastline due to the noticeable increase of shark activity."