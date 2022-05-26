Pinky Kekana: SA nearing halfway mark for adult COVID jabs despite hesitancy

She led a webinar on government research into COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana says vaccine hesitancy is preventing the country from focusing on economic recovery.

She said: “Vaccine hesitancy across the world is neither new or unique to COVID-19 vaccines and South Africa is no exception with it being a developing phenomenal in the country.”

Despite hesitancy still being an obstacle, Kekana's indicated South Africa's nearing the halfway mark for adult vaccinations.

“This is nowhere near the 70% of our population being fully vaccinated that we estimated we would be by this stage. At 49.86%, it is anticipated that the country should achieve the 50% within the next few days.”