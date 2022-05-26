Picking up the pieces: KZN residents try to rebuild homes following floods

Just weeks after last month's floods, more violent storms hit the province this past weekend leaving hundreds of people displaced.

ISIPINGO - KwaZulu-Natal residents are trying to pick up the pieces after the recent flooding in the province.

Among the hardest hit, were those living in and around the Isipingo area, south of Durban.

It's been four days since the rain subsided. The narrow streets snaking through the Dakota informal settlement are still flooded with ankle deep water and the smell of damp continues to hang heavy in the air.

Rose Mhlongo sits on a chair outside her two-room shack. She lost almost everything in the first round of floods last month from furniture to bedding to clothes to food. And what little she had left, has now been taken in the latest flooding.

But at least her home is still habitable.

Her neighbour, Nomsa Nofemele, was forced to flee her home over the weekend after it was completely overrun by water.

She had only just returned a week or so earlier, after having had to flee for the first time, last month.

She's now staying at the Isipingo Beach Civic Centre with several other displaced men, women and children.

The future is unclear for these women and for hundreds others like them. For now, they're simply trying to exist.