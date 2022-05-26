Numsa calls for focus to consolidate Saftu and attend to workers’ struggles

JOHANNESBURG - Saftu's biggest affiliate the metalworkers’ union Numsa says the focus now is on consolidating the federation and attending to the struggles of workers in the country.

The federation's congress has wrapped up, with General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi voted back to the post.

Numsa, who has muscled its way throughout the conference, getting its motion to have four suspended officials stand for elections.

But its bid to see Vavi voted out of power failed as he was re-elected for another term as Saftu's general secretary.

Vavi and Numsa have been bickering in the lead up to this conference with the former being accused of misusing the federation's funds.

In turn, Numsa has been accused of trying to use the federation to further its ambitions of having a workers’ party in Parliament.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “This also speaks to a unity in need for workers. If we endorse that, it will allow us to go straight to Stillwater and to the workers camping out in Pretoria.”