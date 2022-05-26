More arrests imminent in VBS corruption case - police

Six suspects are facing charges for fraud, corruption, and money laundering. They made a brief appearance in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and have been granted R5,000 bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say further investigations into the VBS corruption case are underway and more arrests are imminent.

The group is connected to fraud of R2.5 million where money was transferred from municipal accounts into the accounts of three government officials between 2017 and 2019.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: "The six accused who appeared in the Orkney Magistrates Court - Nkhensani Ndengeza (45), Mabaso Nazo (39), Rotshidzwa Khazamula (37), Vuyelwa Matshangaza (38), Mangaliso Matshangaza (37), Lazarus Matshangaza (43) - including the accused who was in hospital and hey all released on R5,000 bail each. The matter is postponed to the first of August for further investigation."