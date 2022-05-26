Man targeted by his ex-wife & Rosemary Ndlovu in murder plot wants justice

The man who was almost killed allegedly by his wife with the help of convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu says the mother of his children must face the full might of the law.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who was almost killed allegedly by his wife, with the help of convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu, said that the mother of his children must face the full might of the law.



Justice Mudau was apparently on Ndlovu's lengthy hit list for insurance pay outs.

It's alleged that his ex-wife, Nomsa, who was also a police officer, planned to murder him with the help of Ndlovu for financial benefits.

Ndlovu, who is also a former policewoman, is serving six life sentences for killing six family members and attempting to kill seven others.

She is now facing fresh charges of plotting to kill her boss and a colleague in addition to her matter with Mudau.

A seemingly carefree Justice Mudau sat in the public gallery to hear what progress had been made in the case against his ex-wife, Nomsa.

He said that he hoped that this case would raise awareness on murders for financial gain.

"Perhaps it will educate people, particularly in that as much as we are men, there are good men out there, some of us are partners, we are very much against gender-based violence as much as we don't want to be viewed as fat checks, so this needs to come to an end," he said.

Mudau is clear about what he is hoping the outcome of this case will be.

"I'm saying this without any bitterness, if we protect criminals, we'll never get things right in this country, so to me she must just get her day in court just like any other person, irrespective of her status as an ex-cop," he said.

Ndlovu and Mudau will return to the dock on Tuesday where progress in their case is expected to be made.