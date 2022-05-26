Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 May 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 are:
Lotto: 01, 06, 12, 17, 31, 45 B: 10
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 23, 32, 39, 47, 50 B: 44
Lotto Plus 2: 08, 21, 22, 28, 40, 46 B: 49
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 25/05/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 25, 2022
#LOTTO: 01, 06, 12, 17, 31, 45#BONUS: 10
#LOTTOPLUS1: 08, 23, 32, 39, 47, 50#BONUS: 44#LOTTOPLUS2: 08, 21, 22, 28, 40, 46#BONUS: 49 pic.twitter.com/rnPRR4n7m6