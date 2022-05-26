Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart Baxter for the final seven league matches of the 2021/22 season. Kaizer Chiefs

Arthur Zwane JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the appointment of Arthur Zwane as head coach on a three-year deal, effective immediately. Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart Baxter for the final seven league matches of the 2021/22 season. “We would like to take this opportunity and congratulate coach Arthur Zwane for this big appointment,” club chairperson, Kaizer Motaung said. “The plan we have been working on for many years of appointing Arthur as our head coach has come to fruition. After seeing his passion for the game and his willingness to learn, we have been looking to bring him through to lead the seniors when the time is right, and we believe that time is now. We are also grateful that he has been patient and continued to work hard to advance his coaching skills and abilities by educating himself, which is key in the modern game.” Its Official! Introducing the new Kaizer Chiefs Head Coach - Arthur Zwane!



Zwane ascends to the top job after a 22-year association with the club.

“Arthur is the someone who grew up at Chiefs and has a full understanding of our culture,” Motaung added about Zwane’s appointment.

“We did say last year when we appointed the sporting director and head of technical that we wanted them to work with people who understand our philosophy. This is important as the coach works closely with those two gentlemen on a daily basis,” Motaung said.

He was a winger for Amakhosi, scoring 32 goals in 252 appearances in all competitions and during that time won 12 major trophies, including the CAF Cup Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, Coca Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and the Telkom Knockout.

He retired in 2010 to become assistant to Vladimir Vermezovic and worked with the first team until May 2012.

He stayed in that role under Doctor Khumalo and Ace Khuse after they replaced the departing Vermezovic later in the season.

He has also held positions within Chiefs' youth academy and with the U-13, U-17 and U-19 teams before becoming the club’s reserve team coach.

“It is no secret that we have had a number of challenging seasons over the last few years,” Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung said.

“We have had to make decisive changes in leading us to what we strongly believe will lay the foundation for long-term success. We are confident that our supporters and all those who are associated with the Kaizer Chiefs brand will have something to smile about soon.

"One of the main reasons the club decided to appoint Coach Arthur Zwane is his deep understanding of the Kaizer Chiefs playing philosophy and his incredible work ethic. His innovative and modern approach to the game has made him the ideal candidate to drive this unique project into the future."

Zwane will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard and the rest of his technical team will start their duties immediately to plan for the new season.