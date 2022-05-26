Hill-Lewis: Cape Town has over 6,500 social housing units in the pipeline

It includes 2,000 units in central Cape Town and a further 2,500 opportunities along the Voortrekker Road Corridor and near important economic nodes.

CAPE TOWN - Social housing has been key issue at a Cape Town Council meeting.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday said the municipality has more than 6,500 social housing units in the pipeline across 50 land parcels.

It includes 2,000 units in central Cape Town and a further 2,500 opportunities along the Voortrekker Road Corridor and near important economic nodes.

“In Woodstock, building plans were submitted for approval by the developer on 20 May.”

The mayor has also sought council's authority to advertise the intention to release Newmarket Street for development.

He said this project is set to include around 365 mixed-market units and 165 social housing units.