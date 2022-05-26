Gungubele commends Mthethwa for R22m flag meant to ‘reinforce social cohesion’

He said Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s review of the project is related to the costs and not the actual concept.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the infamous R22 million flag was not a misplaced idea and was “critical” to help with social cohesion in the country.

He said Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s review of the project was related to the costs and not the actual concept.

Gungubele was addressing a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The controversial flag project pole project caused a country wide anger with people saying Mthethwa and his department have the wrong priorities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Black Business Council gathering a week ago that he had told Mthethwa to rather cancel the project following public outcry.

Gungubele said they received no update on the flag during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

He commended Mthethwa for the decision and consulting on the matter.

“If people can look at the flag and its content, they will find it is a critical flag to actually reinforce cohesion in South Africa. But the issue of cost is what the minister is reviewing especially in the context of the contesting needs in our country. Access to water, poverty, access to food. We also continue to actually commend the minister for that exercise.”

He said Mthethwa would brief Cabinet at a later stage to give members an update on the review process.