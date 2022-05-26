'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead: US media

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic 'Goodfellas', has died, US media reported.

LOS ANGELES - Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic Goodfellas, has died, US media reported Thursday. He was 67.

Movie trade publication Deadline said he died in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film. TMZ and Variety also reported his death.

Despite success earlier in his career, Liotta's breakout role came in 1990 when he was cast as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese's crime masterpiece.

He worked alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century, with scenes that continue to be referenced as cultural touchstones.

_Goodfellas _won one Oscar and was nominated for five others.

A year before, Liotta had played baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, playing opposite Kevin Costner in a widely revered sports movie.