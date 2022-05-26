Gauteng Human Settlements Dept 'attending to' defects complaints in Savanna City

Residents say they have been living in homes with no electricity, no geysers with signs of poor workmanship for more than three years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Human Settlements Department says its attending to the complaints of reported defects, and incomplete construction in more than 100 homes at the Savanna City housing project in the Vaal.

Residents say they have been living in homes with no electricity and no geysers with signs of poor workmanship for more than three years.

They have called on the local and provincial government to urgently address the defects.

The department’s Tahir Sema said several RDP houses in Savanna City were occupied prematurely after some beneficiaries were pre-allocated homes in December 2019.

“We decided to pre-allocate people to these RDP homes to protect the houses from invasion as invasion is rife in the province, however, beneficiaries decided to move into these houses which was not supposed to be the case.”

Sema said they also experienced challenges with previous contractors: “The first one failed to complete, the second contractor failed to complete and only the third contractor rectified and completed the houses in question.”

While residents claim there has been little concrete intervention, Sema said the developer has submitted a record of the listed faults and a completion report from the contractors tasked with rectifying them.

“As it stands the developer and project manager are currently going through the list of queries previously registered to identify those houses that have allegedly not been attended to.”

Meanwhile, Savanna City community leader Mangaliso Petse said resident are still awaiting feedback from the Midvaal Local Municipality after giving them 14 days to respond to their demands around the housing project, which include the handing over of title deeds.

Sema said while the department has not seen the memorandum, they will be fast tracking the title deeds.