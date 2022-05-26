Former mineral resources official Raphela released on R20,000 bail

He is expected to be back at the Randburg Magistrate Court on 22 June 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy director general of the Mineral Resources Department Joel Raphela has been released on R20,000 bail.

He is expected to be back at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 22 June 2022.

Raphela was arrested on Wednesday, along with his co-accused former Tegeta exploration and resources director Ronica Ragavan and former trustee of Optimum Coal Mine Pushpaveni Govender.

They are accused of authorising millions of rands to be released for the Optimum Coal Mine trust account and Koornfontein Mine Rehabilitation Trust.

The NPA’s Sindisiwe Seboka said: “What we should also state on record as the NPA is that we have no intentions of opposing bail because we do not believe that he is a flight risk. We are happy that he is good and well. The State is ready to proceed with this matter as speedily and reasonably as possible.”