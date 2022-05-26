EC Health Dept worker accused of forging matric results back in court in July

Lesedi Mothuse allegedly forged her matric certificate and is now facing a fraud charge to the tune of R1.7 million.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape alleged fraudster is due back in court in July.

Mothuse appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The prosecution said Mothuse submitted the document to secure a job as a senior data capturer with the Eastern Cape health department back in 2011.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “She submitted a fraudulent certificate claiming to have passed matric. She only resigned after the department received a tip off. She was arrested and released on R4,000 bail.”