Deadline looming for Western Cape residents to be counted in census

The deadline had to be moved a number of times due to the reluctance of many Western Cape locals.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another deadline is looming for Western Cape residents to get counted in the 2022 census.

You have until Tuesday to have your personal details gathered.

The Western Cape government has explained in detail the consequences for the province if not every eligible resident is counted warning service delivery will suffer.

"The Western Cape could lose billions of rands in budgetary funding if the province remains under conflict. These are serious implications crucial on the delivery of services such as health, education and social relief," said Democratic Alliance Western Cape Legislature chief whip Lorraine Botha.