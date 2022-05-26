Cosatu calls on govt to extend temporary fuel levy reduction beyond 31 May

Cosatu said government should then use the time to explore a more sustainable solution.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has called on government to extend the temporary fuel levy reduction of R1.50 per litre beyond 31 May.

Cosatu said government should then use the time to explore a more sustainable solution.

The federation held a media briefing at its headquarters in the Johannesburg on Thursday following its central executive committee meeting earlier in the week.

The continuous increase in the prices of fuel food and other consumer products is having a negative impact on the finances of most households.

An expected increase in the price of petrol next month is set to worsen the situation for already over-stretched consumers.

Cosatu Secretary General Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “We are calling on government to take drastic steps to fix these problems and stop outsourcing its responsibility to the private sector.”

Cosatu called on government to extend the social relief of distress grant of R350 beyond 2022 and use this as a foundation for the Basic Income Grant.