City of Joburg budgets R6.1 billion for public safety

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that it had budgeted R6.1 billion for public safety for the 2022/2023 financial year.

This was announced by Finance MMC Julie Suddaby during her maiden budget speech on Wednesday.

She said that the funds would be to establish an anti-land invasion unit, ensure increased police visibility and the revitalisation of municipal courts among other services.

Johannesburg is rated among the most violent cities in the world.

Finance MMC Julie Suddaby said that areas like Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways and Dainfern had seen an increase in crime.

She said that the allocation of R6.1 billion for public safety showed that the city was serious about crime prevention.

"The city will be conducting 1,200 by-law enforcement operations, 6,400 traffic enforcement operations, and 400 drug search and seizure operations,” Suddaby said.

Suddaby has called on residents to assist them in fighting crime by reporting criminal activities.