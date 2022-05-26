Cele, top cop Masemola in Mthatha following Namhla Mtwa's murder

The 35-year-old, who worked at the OR Tambo District Municipality's budget and treasury office, was shot dead outside her home last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele together with National Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola are in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning following the brutal murder of Namhla Mtwa.

The 35-year-old, who worked at the OR Tambo District Municipality's budget and treasury office, was shot dead outside her home last month.

Several protests have been held demanding justice for Mtwa.

Cele wants answers on policing in the area.

Minister Cele's visit to the Mthatha police station was sparked by complaints about its service.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene ordered a manhunt for Mtwa's murderer.

Photographs of a bruised and battered Mtwa, together with WhatsApp conversations detailing her alleged abuse, surfaced on social media, prompting some to believe that she was a victim of gender-based violence.

Her boyfriend has reportedly denied any wrongdoing.