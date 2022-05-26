Cele: SAPS shouldn’t take too long arresting suspect behind Namhla Mtwa’s murder

Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola have visited her home in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said it shouldn't take police too long to make arrests for the brutal murder of social worker Namhla Mtwa.

The 35-year-old was shot outside her home last month in a suspected gender-based violence attack.

Members of her community have been calling for her boyfriend to be arrested with many claiming he was the mastermind.

Addressing the media outside Mtwa's home, Cele said they confident they would make an arrest soon.

“Unfortunately, I cannot give an exact date, but we are definitely on solid ground. It should not take too long for the police to act on the solidity of the ground I have given.”

