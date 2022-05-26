Bodies of two municipal workers swept away in KZN floods recovered

The police’s Search and Rescue Unit said they discovered 52-year-old Solomon Shandu and 56-year-old Simphiwe Cele on Thursday afternoon.

DURBAN – The bodies of two eThekwini municipal workers that were swept away during this past weekend's floods in KwaZulu-Natal have been found.

A spokesperson for the municipality said their bodies were found farther than the area where their car was recovered on Monday.

The police say an inquest case is being investigated.