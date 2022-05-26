Go

Bodies of two municipal workers swept away in KZN floods recovered

The police’s Search and Rescue Unit said they discovered 52-year-old Solomon Shandu and 56-year-old Simphiwe Cele on Thursday afternoon.

Solomon Shandu and Simphiwe Cele were on their way back home from a colleague’s funeral in Harrismith on Saturday night, when their car was swept away as they were trying to cross the swollen Mdloti River. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
17 minutes ago

DURBAN – The bodies of two eThekwini municipal workers that were swept away during this past weekend's floods in KwaZulu-Natal have been found.

A spokesperson for the municipality said their bodies were found farther than the area where their car was recovered on Monday.

The police say an inquest case is being investigated.

