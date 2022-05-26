2 Eskom technicians robbed in Mabopane, 1 stabbed in Soweto

The power utility said in one of the incidents on Wednesday three criminals robbed two technicians in Mabopane while they were inspecting metre boxes.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a spate of attacks on Eskom technicians in Mabopane and Soweto in recent days.

The power utility said that in one of the incidents on Wednesday, three criminals robbed two technicians in Mabopane while they were inspecting metre boxes.



It's one of two robberies in which Eskom workers have been targeted in the area.

In a separate attack in Soweto on Wednesday, a technician was stabbed.

He and a colleague were installing metres.

He was rushed to a medical facility and is now recovering at home.