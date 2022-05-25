SIU welcomes arrest of four officials accused of defrauding public works R2.8m

Jan Mathebula, Solomon Mojela, Romeo Malope and Prudence Mohale were handcuffed on Tuesday and appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of four supply chain management officials who allegedly defrauded the public works and infrastructure department of more than R2.8 million.

Jan Mathebula, Solomon Mojela, Romeo Malope and Prudence Mohale were handcuffed on Tuesday and appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud.

The group allegedly colluded with businesses, friends and family member in the awarding of irregular contracts since 2015.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “There were 11 entities that were submitting quotations, but all of them were relating to these 10 people. They know that one of them will get the work. R2.8 million was purely spent on these entities belonging to one individual.”

Kganyago said the matter has been postponed to next month while six more arrest are expected in the coming days including the alleged mastermind.

“When they appear on 17 June, all 10 of them will be there and we expect this matter to be done in an expeditious manner by the NPA.”