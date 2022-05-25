Search for missing Manenberg mom enters third day
Shireen Essop (32) was last seen driving along Weltevreden Road on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a Manenberg mother who has gone missing enters a third day.
Her car has been found but there's been no sign of Essop.
Essop's missing person's poster has been widely circulated on social media.
#MCSAMissingMissing Children SA (@072MISSING) May 23, 2022
Shireen Essop (32) was last seen 23 May 2022
If you personally, or your company | or your place of work, would like to make a donation to #MCSA, please click here to donate: https://t.co/cjFxxi4knV pic.twitter.com/nb8rlvup7t
Her family said that she was on her way home from work when she was last seen.
No one has heard from her since Monday afternoon.
Her family has appealed to anyone with information to come forward as they desperately try to locate her.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a mustard coloured top and a black pants.
The SAPS has not divulged a lot of details about the matter at this stage.
In a response to an inquiry, the police only confirmed that officers are searching for her and that the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.