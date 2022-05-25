Search for missing Manenberg mom enters third day

Shireen Essop (32) was last seen driving along Weltevreden Road on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a Manenberg mother who has gone missing enters a third day.

Her car has been found but there's been no sign of Essop.

Essop's missing person's poster has been widely circulated on social media.