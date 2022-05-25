Saftu’s elective conference stalls over suspension of four members

Its largest affiliate is threatening to take the federation to court arguing that the four's suspensions were not lawful, and they should be allowed to participate in the conference as delegates.

JOHANNESURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions' (Saftu) second elective conference has stalled once again after failing to move on from the issue of four suspended office bearers.

On Tuesday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) lost a motion to have the four reinstated.

This was seen as a signal of how voting for new leadership could possibly unfold.

General secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has been trying to control delegates at the gathering.

The four national executive committee members were suspended last month after leading a charge to have Vavi suspended.