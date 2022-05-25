Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused allegedly tried to murder husband, court hears

Ndlovu and her co-accused made a brief appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the people alleged to be on Rosemary Ndlovu's hit list says his children are afraid of their mother after she allegedly tried to kill him for an insurance pay out.

The former cop is serving six life sentences for killing six family members and attempting to kill seven others.

But she is now facing fresh charges for plotting to kill her boss and a colleague and conspiring with a colleague to kill her husband.

Its alleged that Justice Mudau, who was also a police officer, was plotting to kill her husband with Ndlovu's help but when he became aware of this, and he went to the police.

Justice said following the issuing of a protection order in 2018, he and his wife have not crossed paths.

“I am staying with our kids and the unfortunate event is that she does not have access to the kids. The relationship between her and the kids has been broken down because they fear for their lives.”

He said he was still shocked by what almost happened to him.

Mudau and Ndlovu will return to court next Tuesday for disclosure of the docket.